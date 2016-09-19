Sarawak girl claims repeatedly raped by father in KL

KUCHING: A 16-year-old girl from Sarawak who claimed to have been repeatedly raped and beaten up by her father in Kuala Lumpur for the past three weeks has been rescued by the police.

The Malay Mail Online yesterday reported that the father turned his own underage daughter into his sex slave, repeatedly raping and assaulting her for three weeks at his rented flat in central Kuala Lumpur.

The 38-year-old father who sold religious books as business allegedly violated the girl sexually on the same day she arrived at his flat in Kuala Lumpur from Lundu on Aug 26.

He was said to have forced her to perform oral sex on him and forcing himself on her in his rented flat above a row of shops at Lorong Haji Taib 1 in Chow Kit.

To ensure she did not disclose the incident to anyone and to prevent her from escaping, he threatened her with a knife, strangled and even hit her with a hammer, The Malay Mail Online reported.

The father is believed to have continued to rape her repeatedly until she was rescued on Sept 15 after a police report was lodged by the girl’s mother in Lundu on Sept 8.

“The victim, who was in tears, ran and hugged a female police officer in the raiding team. She had bruises on her forehead and a cut on her neck,” an unnamed police source was quoted as saying by The Malay Mail Online. Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the incident.

The father, meanwhile, who denied the allegations, insisted he had only hugged his home-sick daughter to make her sleep.

He had previously been arrested for a drug-related offence.

When contacted yesterday, state CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar confirmed the case, stating a police report was lodged by a 39-year-old housewife on Sept 8 at the Sematan Police Station in Lundu.

According to her allegation, on the same day at about 3.15pm, she was informed by her neighbour that her daughter had been assaulted by the father with a hammer. The mother also mentioned that her daughter was staying in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur.

Dev Kumar said the report was referred to the Kuala Lumpur police for further action.

“We were informed that the father is being investigated for rape, causing hurt and criminal intimidation. I don’t have the details of the investigations conducted by KL,” he told The Borneo Post.