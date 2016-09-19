SEGi College holds one-day carnival

KUCHING: SEGi College Sarawak (SEGi) held its SEGi Carnival at the college’s main campus at Jalan Mata Kuching here on Saturday.

Organised by SEGi Student Representative Council, various fun-filled activities took place during the one-day event including live performances, food and novelty stalls, amusement park games and fascinating side shows.

According to SEGi Student Representative Council president Phoenicia Christ, students from the college’s clubs and societies were involved in making the carnival a success.

“It is our aim to see everyone come and support our event as the SEGi Carnival features performances by homegrown talents and musicians, as well as novelty stalls managed by our immensely innovative students,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Students involved in the carnival are enrolled in various academic programmes at SEGi like Business and Accounting, Early Childhood Care and Education, Law, Hospitality and Tourism, American Degree Programme, Allied Health Sciences, Creative Arts and Design, Communications Studies, Foundation Studies and Computing.

The event also gave them an opportunity to apply what they had learnt from their respective courses towards organising the carnival.