Selangor qualify for Malaysia Cup final four

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor is among four teams who advance to the semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup after the end of the quarter-final second leg matches tonight.

The Red Giants, who won the Malaysia 33 times, beat PKNS FC 1-0 at Shah Alam Stadium thanks to a goal from Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor in the 54th minute.

Defending champions Selangor advance to the semi-finals on 5-3 aggregate. They beat PKNS 4-3 in the first quarter-final match at the same venue on Aug 28.

Their semi-final opponent is T-Team who beat Felda United 1-0 in another match at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka, Pahang.

The only goal was scored by Dishod Sharofetdinov in the 77th minute.

T-Team won on 2-1 aggregate. Both teams were tied 1-1 in the quarter-final first leg at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Kuala Terengganu on August 28.

Meanwhile, four-time champions Kedah made the semi-finals in style after dumping Negeri Sembilan 5-0 on aggregate at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

The Red Hawks scored via Smeltz Shane Edward (24,32), Thiago Augusto Fernandes (37,49) and Liridon Krasniqi (86).

Kedah and Negeri Sembilan drew 0-0 in the first quarter-final match at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi on Aug 28.

Police (PDRM) also made the semi-final despite losing 0-1 to two-time champions Kelantan at Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka.

Kelantan’s goal was scored by skipper Mohd Badri Radzi in the 35th minute.

Both teams were tied 2-2 on aggregate but Police reached the semi-final on the away goals rule.

Police beat Kelantan 2-1 in the first quarter-final at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium on Aug 28.

The two leg semi-finals will be played on Sept 30, Oct 1, Oct 14 and Oct 15, while the final will be held at Shah Alam Stadium on Oct 29. — Bernama

 

