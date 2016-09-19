Shareda calls for support from govt

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) has called on politicians to reduce politicking on economic issues and focus more on its development strategies in Malaysia.

Regardless of their coalition origin, politicians need to give more thought to the repercussions of the national economic policies.

Shareda deputy president Chew Sang Hai stressed that the issues might be good in the game of politics and provide more bullets for their next general election campaign, but it would be at the expense of the country’s investment confidence as well as the wellbeing of its endangered industry players and their workers.

Chew said industry players are struggling in the current economic weather, where developers need to ensure they must have deep pockets to survive.

“The crucial question here is how the property development industry can help property investors to move forward?

“To achieve this, it should not only rest solely on the developers, the government’s utmost understanding and support and stronger political view are the paramount factors,” he said.

“It was noted that our economic issues have been politicized and many of our politicians harped on sensational issues like rallies for the removal of the Prime Minister political scandals.

“These issues are fueled by many political parties in view of the forthcoming GE (General Election) 2018, which dampen foreign and national investment confidence to a larger extent.

“Therefore, l appeal to all politicians to soften the politicking and put more effort and thought on economic development and strategies in our state and federal governments,” said Chew.

He also appealed for focus to be channeled on accelerating Sabah’s building material manufacturing industry to help bring down the state’s development costs.

“It was noted that 90% of our construction materials are imported from West Malaysia and nearby countries, such as China. This has translated to one of the important factors behind the high property development costs in Sabah,” said Chew.

“Therefore, any expansion of the building material industry would substantially reduce the building material prices and boost the investment sentiment, and the spill-over effect of creating more job opportunities.

“For instance, the implementation of the clinker plant is an important issue to be implemented immediately by our state government,” he added during the Shareda PropEX 2016 closing ceremony at Likas Sabah Trade Center here yesterday.

He said the four-day property exhibition showcased up to RM10.7 billion in property value, with 36 developers and real estate agents.

Chew said although only an approximate 4,300 visitors were recorded by the organizing committee, PropEX 2016 has helped pull in total sales value of RM27.5 million in its last three days.

This proves all of the organizer’s heightened efforts had attracted genuine buyers with real money, he elaborated.

Meanwhile, the Shareda PropEX 2016 Awards were presented to the winners at the ceremony, with Aeropod Sdn Bhd taking the Best Decorative Booth Award 2016 winner, followed by Hap Seng Properties Development Sdn Bhd and Grand Merdeka Development Sdn Bhd.

The Best Creative Model House Award 2016 went to Marvelgold Development Sdn Bhd for its Emporis condominium development, while second and third place went to Aeropod Sdn Bhd for its KL Eco City project and Kinsabina Sdn Bhd for its Triconic Tower Bundusan condominium development, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kinsabina Sdn Bhd took the Best Creative & Unique Brochure Award 2016 with its Taman Casablanca Residence, followed by Hap Seng Properties Development Sdn Bhd for its Kingfisher Inanam project and GKS Development Sdn Bhd in third place with its Canggih Heights condominium development.

Shareda president Datuk Francis Goh Fah Shun, council member and event organizing chairman Raymond Xavier Chan, council member cum deputy organizing chairwoman Jen Kah Gen Fon, as well as PropEX 16 Magazine chief editor Wesley Chai were among those at the closing ceremony.