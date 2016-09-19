Six schools in Sarawak upgraded using IBS — Education DG

BINTULU: Six schools out of the 43 planned for upgrading in Sarawak, have been upgraded using the Industrial Building System (IBS) to replace the old and dilapidated buildings.

Education director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof said 13 of the schools were still under reconstruction, eight at the designing stage and 16 at the planning stage.

He said the ministry always took note of the calls made by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem for rundown schools in the state to be rebuilt and upgraded.

“We have identified 183 schools in the state which can be rebuilt using the IBS, which saves time and costs, and is also safer.

“These schools will be upgraded in stages, but the list is not permanent as we will always be on the lookout for more schools that need to be upgraded,” he said during his visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelawit and SK Tatau, about 70 km from here.

Khair said besides upgrading the school buildings, the ministry planned to connect electricity supply to 50 schools located within a one-kilometre radius from the power grid by 2017 and another 58 schools in 2018.

“As for water supply connection, we have identified 51 schools, with the water supplied by the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department from next year.”

With regard to improving the facilities at schools in Sarawak, he said the ministry was together with the chief minister in aspiring to ensure that schools which were in poor condition, receive the same facilities enjoyed by those in urban areas and other states.

Khair also said that in future, building of schools would also take into consideration the provision of basic facilities around the school sites agreed upon, because of problems arising currently after the schools had been completed.

“Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelawit was built under the management design and build project, involving just the school construction.

“The water supply problem faced by the school now is because of the lack of basic facilities in the surrounding area.

“Thus, in future even if the school project sites have been identified, screening must be done to ensure the availability of basic facilities in the surrounding areas before the sites could be agreed upon,” he said. — Bernama