SKF to upgrade facilities for kidney patients

Vincent (seated centre), joined by Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee (third left), Dr Ngian (right), Kuo (second right) and others.

SIBU: The Sibu Kidney Foundation (SKF) has about 20 units of dialysis machines to serve 41 registered patients, and has treated more than 100 kidney patients over the years.

SKF chairman of the board of trustees Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming, who disclosed this, assured that they were constantly looking to further upgrade and improve their services, equipment and facilities in order to help more kidney patients.

“SKF has served and will always serve those in our community who suffer from critical renal failures.

“We will work closely with authorities and communities to realise the objectives of making our region a better and healthier place,” he said when officiating at SKF Patient Day at Sibu Lake Garden in Jalan Permai Timur here yesterday.

Twenty-two of the 41 patients and families attended the event.

Adding on, Vincent said SKF set up the Kidney Awareness Unit (KAU) last October in response to the rising need for awareness of kidney diseases and promotion of healthy lifestyle among the public.

Addressing those present, he stressed that there was nothing in life that was more valuable than good health. Therefore, it was vital to take good care of critically important organs and keep them as healthy as possible at every stage of life.

He pointed out high blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of kidney failure would increase the risk of developing kidney diseases.

Sadly, he noted many people were not aware that their kidneys had failed and they might find out too late, saying that the need for dialysis or transplantation could be avoided if kidney diseases were detected early.

“The best way to reduce the risk of kidney diseases is to lead a healthy lifestyle – maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, have proper stress management and stop smoking or drinking,” Lau advised.

He also gave a brief introduction on SKF – a non-profit organisation established in 1993 with a sole purpose to provide affordable dialysis treatment to those kidney patients here and the central region.

Touching on other SKF’s services, he said it also provided quality patient development services and public education on kidney related diseases and treatment.

Towards this end, he said SKF Patient Day was an auspicious occasion for the SKF fraternity including the patients and family members, staff and management to enjoy good camaraderie and foster stronger rapport.

He later extended his sincere appreciation to all the strong supporters of SKF, who had rendered their generous contribution and support for the success of the organisation over the last decades.

Vincent also thanked the sponsors for the event, namely Tiong Hea Kwong, representatives from Johnson & Johnson, Roche, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, UOB Bank, Maybank, RHB Bank and AmBank.

Among present were SKF board of trustees vice-chairperson and Sibu Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, secretary Wong Siew Ing, member of the board of trustees Oliver Kuo, Kapitan Cheng Chung Ching and SKF manager Ivy Lau.