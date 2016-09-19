Snake and ladders for firemen on housecalls over python under car

MIRI: It was snake and ladders again for firemen who made a midnight call on a house in Krokop here on Saturday after the house owner spotted a 12-foot python curled up under his car.

It is learnt that the owner ‘Chan’ was just home at around 12am, when he spotted a suspicious ‘figure’ curling underneath his car which was parked in front of his house.

Bending down to inspect, Chan discovered the mysterious object was a reptile curled underneath his car.

He immediately called Fire and Rescue for assistance.

It took them about 10 minutes to capture and remove the slithery menace from the scene.

Meanwhile, in another rescue of sorts, a team from Lopeng fire station was mobilised at 1.30pm yesterday to a house in Senadin, to remove a beehive.

The hive was spotted by the house owner yesterday morning, when she noticed bees swarming at the roof.

It took the firemen about 15 minutes to remove the beehive as they climbed some 14 feet to reach the roof top.