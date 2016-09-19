Sarawak 

Soon Koh hails celebrating Mid-Autumn with China

Danny Wong, reporters@theborneopost.com
Wong (centre), flanked by Kong (third from left) cutting a cake with Fu to mark the joint celebration.

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has hailed the joint Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day celebrations here on Saturday.

The auspicious gathering was put together by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching and

United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division.

“It is time to reap our harvest. As you know in ancient China, by the time spring comes, it was time to rejoice the hard labour.”

On the National Day, he said the country celebrated Malaysia Day on Friday, while China celebrated the 67th anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China a few days later.

Present were Consul of the General Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Fu Ji Jun, his wife Liu Sha, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Hiew King, Tan Sri Datuk Ting Su Kuok, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee and UCA president Kong Hian Khim.

 

