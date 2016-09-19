Stay united for growth, urges Penguang

BAKONG: Marudi will not progress if its people are split and selfish.

To grow, they must let bygones be bygones and not use petty matters to provoke tension, said Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Speaking at gathering at Berauh longhouse in Sungai Entulang here recently, Penguang reminded the people not to let past issues halt their march to a better tomorrow.

“If there are problems or issues, voice them out through proper channels.”

On education, he gave a fresh reminder to parents to view it seriously for their children’s future.

At the event, Penguang announced a federal grant of RM150,000 for Berauh longhouse.

Among those present his wife Datin Monica Ukong Jaya, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mandai and Iban community chief Penghulu Sidu.