Student dies in crash with car driven by principal’s wife

MARUDI: A 16-year-old Form Four student of SMK Marudi was killed early yesterday morning in a road accident at the junction of Taman Dah Yuh near here.

According to reliable sources, the student was heading to his longhouse after sending his mother to work at one of the restaurants here when the accident happened near SMK Telang Usan.

The accident happened when a car driven by the wife of his school principal from Taman Dah Yuh collided with the motorcycle ridden by the student.

Due to the impact, the boy was thrown off the motorcycle and landed under the vehicle driven by the woman.

He suffered injuries to his head and several parts of his body and died on the spot.

The accident is believed to have occurred around 6.30am because traffic police received calls from the public on the accident at 6.35am.

A team of traffic police led by Sergeant Abang Reduan immediately rushed to the scene.

The victim was identified as Wenceslaus Franklin from Rumah Enjop Manja, Sg Babi.

His body was taken by an ambulance to Marudi Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle surrendered herself at the police station.