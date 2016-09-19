Taee folk will always be grateful to Riot – Church leader

SERIAN: Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem has been assured that he will be remembered for his contributions to the building of the Anglican parish of Kampung Taee.

Speaking at a centenary dinner of St John Taee on Saturday, organising chairman Bati Juram said the parishioners would always remain grateful to the Human Resources Minister for the RM200,000 he gave to the church. He said the money had enabled them to carry out massive rebuilding, which had changed the infrastructural landscape of the parish.

“Let me assure you, you will always be in our minds and in our prayers. We pray that God will bless you so that you can help a lot more others,” Bati said to applause from the more than 1,000 diners who packed the newly-built church hall.

Riot, meanwhile, said he had no doubt in his mind that the church had not only brought Kampung Taee folk closer to God but also to knowledge and education.

He said it was for this reason that Taee stood out from among the other Bidayuh villages in Serian Division in terms of the number of highly educated people and people working in the civil service or making it good in the corporate sector.

“I strongly believe your 100 years association with the church has brought you a lot of good, my only appeal to you now is, please give back to the church and the society because you are what you are today because of this fine missionary history,” the minister said.

He advised the young generation of Bidayuhs to remember the struggle and sacrifices of their forefathers in seeking to change the direction of their lives in the early days of the church.

“Needless to say, it was far from easy to change people and traditions that had been practised for generations, but some brave children of God took that most important step to modernisation by spreading the word of the Lord.

“To me, Kampung Taee was created in this manner, and today you stand out,” Riot said as he called on Christians to be steadfast in their belief, saying the Federal Constitution was explicit about the rights of Malaysians to practise the religion of their choice.

“What is more, in Sarawak, Christians are free to use the word Allah, they are free to wear the cross in whatever manner and no one will burn our Bible for whatever reason,” he said.

He added that like all Christians everywhere he too was unhappy that a school principal had reprimanded his student for wearing the cross to school.

He said the incident would not have happened if the principal had been a Sarawakian.

He said because the school was within his constituency, as the MP he was concerned with ensuring religious harmony continued to exist in Serian.

“Those out to cause religious discord have no place in Serian,” he said.