Tell me your problems, Penguang urges constituents

MARUDI: Constituents of Marudi were reminded that they could bring up issues and problems afflicting them to their assemblyman.

In giving this assurance during the opening ceremony of the Cultural Night and Family Day at Rumah Nora Ree, Sungai Buri, Bakong Baram on Saturday night, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said they could meet him and other elected representatives and tell them their problems and needs during the many ‘Leaders Meet the People’ programmes in the constituency.

“Please don’t be scared to raise any issues and problems to me so that I can solve them immediately. We are ready to listen and will try to assist in solving the problems together with all of you,” he assured.

The Marudi assemblyman said the aim was to bring more development to the Marudi state constituency, which was also under the Baram parliamentary constituency.

Present were Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Penguang’s wife Datin Monica Ukong Jaya, Sarawak administrative officer Albania, Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai, Penghulu Sidu Gerang and TR Nora Ree.

On a related matter, he reminded the people not to waste their votes on opposition candidates, saying only Barisan Nasional (BN) could bring development and improvement to them.

“Give your full support and cooperation to the Barisan Nasional leadership because without support from the people, we will have difficulty in developing Marudi. Marudi District is very wide so we need the people to work with us as one team,” he reminded.

To the community leaders, he told them that they were the ‘eyes and ears’ of the government.

“Please don’t frustrate the government and betray its trust on you as community Leaders,” he told them, assuring that all problems and issues could be resolved if they worked together with him and other BN leaders.

He said he would be fair in allocating development no matter what their race and religion are.