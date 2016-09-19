The Strollers and Blues Gang get into Malaysia Book Of Records

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned local bands from the 1960’s and 1970’s, The Strollers and Blues Gang, have been recognised as the ‘First Malaysian Pop Band’ and ‘Oldest Blues Band’ in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR).

The certificates of achievement were handed out to the two bands by an MBOR representative at the end of the ‘Return of The Legends’ concert at Istana Budaya (IB), here, Saturday night.

Concert organiser, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Nasser Ismail said the recognition was given based on the two old-time bands’ contribution of pioneering a music genre in Malaysia and were still active until now.

“The Strollers have created a name in the music arena since 1965 and are still actively performing, while the Blues Gang is a lagendary blues band since 1973 and with no competitors still,” he told reporters after the concert.

The concert saw The Strollers, Blues Gang, and Lord and The Boys put up a splendid performance although many of the members are already in their sixties.

The concert, held in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebrations took the audience down memory lane with the groups’ hit songs like Silly Joke, Just As I Am, Midday Sun, Apo Nak Di Kato, Mama Saya Mahu Kahwin, Khatulistiwa and Dua Insan Bercinta.

Istana Budaya director-general, Datuk Mohamed Juhari Shaarani said ‘Return of The Legends’ would be a new branding for the cultural venue to revive the popularity of yesteryear musicians.

“After the IB undergoes six months of renovation, we plan to give other lagendary bands the opportunity to perform at this venue,” he said. — Bernama