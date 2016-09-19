‘Turn lifeless places into night markets’

KUCHING: Local councils should sniff out old areas in their jurisdictions that have the potential to be transformed into night markets.

Minister for Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who made the suggestion, said such a move could rehabilitate and rejuvenate what would otherwise be lifeless places.

By turning these somewhat abandoned spots into night bazaars, industrious individuals would have more opportunities to hone their entrepreneurial skills and the public have additional places to spend their free time.

“This is the way forward for many old areas in Sarawak, similar to what is happening in Siniawan,” he told reporters covering his visit to Kai Joo Lane Night Market here on Saturday night.

“I’m grateful that Kai Joo Lane has followed suit.”

He complimented Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, DBKU commissioner Dato Wee Hong Seng and Kai Joo Lane Association for bringing a very old corner of Kuching back to life.

“When I was young, I was scared of going to Kai Joo Lane as it was an area where coffins were sold. Chinese coffins in the old days were huge, black and very scary.

“Even when I passed the area in a car, I dared not open my eyes,” he said, adding that places like Kenyalang Park and Batu Kawah might be rehabilitated soon.

Besides Abang Abdul Wahap and Wee, Kai Joo Lane Night Market committee member Richard Chong Hen Hin was also present during Dr Sim’s visit.