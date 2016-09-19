Sarawak 

Two arrested to facilitate probe on motorbike theft, housebreaking cases

One of the two men being taken to the CPS for questioning.

MIRI: Two men were arrested late Saturday in connection with the investigation on a number of motorcycle theft and housebreaking cases that have been happening here over the past several weeks.

A team from the central station (CPS) here, led by Insp Nasrul Hadi Jahat, conducted a raid on a house at Kampung Pulau Melayu around 6.30pm, following a public tip-off.

There, police found a motorcycle and other devices believed to have been used to steal motorcycles.

The items included 13 wrenches of different sizes, one adjustable wrench, two screwdrivers, a hammer, a set of T-key square drivers and also a set of motorcycle keys.

All of these items were seized from the house.

It is also learnt that the two arrested, aged 24 and 48, are unemployed.

Miri acting police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted yesterday, confirmed the arrest.

