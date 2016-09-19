Woman driver extricated in car-lorry collision

KUCHING: A woman driver was trapped in her seat when the car she was driving collided with a lorry at Kampung Keranji Bridge in Bau yesterday.

The 55-year-old victim sustained minor injuries in the accident, which happened at about 11am, and was taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The lorry driver was not hurt.

In a separate incident, a 20-something man injured his left leg when the van he was in hit a lamp post at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here yesterday.

The driver, in his 30s, was said to have lost control of the vehicle in the about 1am episode. He was not seriously hurt.

Both victims were later taken to SGH.