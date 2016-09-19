Yayasan-Naim Charity Night of crooners raises over RM5 mln

MIRI: More than RM5 million was raised during the Yayasan-Naim Charity Night Saturday night.

More than 600 people from the private and public sectors including charitable bodies attended the charity dinner held at Pullman Hotel here, jointly organised by Sarawak Foundation and Naim Group of Companies.

Five companies – Naim Foundation, Ta Ann Group of Companies, Kebajikan Dayang Fatimah Berhad, Samling Sdn Bhd and Shorefield Sdn Bhd – each donated RM1 million to the Sarawak Foundation.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu raised a total of RM120,000 by belting out their favourite songs in the ‘golden voice’ session.

Tan Sri Yee Ming Seng, a philanthropist, topped up the amount with RM100,000 after Adenan belted out five of his favourite numbers including ‘My Way’, ‘The Young Ones’, ‘Mona Lisa’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, and Jamilah sang ‘Asmara’ and ‘Senyuman Tak Berbalas’.

Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat added RM20,000 to the amount, making it RM5,120,000.

Meanwhile, Naim Group managing director Datuk Hasmi Hasnan belted out ‘Unchained Melody’ by Elvis Presley, which raised RM8,085 from Naim management staff.

Dayang Enterprise executive deputy chairman Datuk James Ling donated RM50,000 whilst Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Entrepreneurs Miri donated RM10,000.

The total amount raised was RM5,188,085. All the donations were handed over to the Chief Minister, who is also the chairman of Sarawak Foundation.

The presentation was witnessed by Jamilah, who is the patron of the charity dinner sponsored by Interhill Group MD Datuk Hii Chang Pee. Sarawak Foundation deputy chairman Datu Abdul Rashid Azis, in his welcoming speech thanked the donors.

“Since its establishment, Sarawak Foundation had over the years helped people of Sarawak in need of financial support to pursue education at all levels, and thanks to donors such as those present tonight, we are able to reach out to these people.”

Rashid added that Sarawak Foundation also provided assistance in the form of grants and funds for education, human resource development, community development and corporate social responsibilities.

“Rest assured that all the donations to Sarawak Foundation will be channelled to the charitable bodies and individuals in need,” he reiterated.

The event also witnessed Jamilah handing over RM5,000 each to charitable bodies – MRCS PDK Sunflower Centre, Pusat Aktiviti Kanak-Kanak Permyjaya, Peryatim Miri, Persatuan Ibu Tunggal (Sarawak) Bumiputra Miri and Federation of Orang Ulu Association Malaysia.