19 international exchange students study at UMS

KOTA KINABALU: An addition of 19 international exchange students yesterday brought Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) closer to becoming a thriving globalized study environment.

“We do not know much about what the future holds but what we do know is that it will be more internationalized than any previous generations,” said UMS vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Harun Abdullah.

“We have a culturally diverse student population at UMS, locally and internationally. We have international students from China, Brunei, Tanzania, Vanuatu, Iraq and Maldives, just to name a few.

“We intend to increase the number of international students even further, and soon our curriculum will be aligned with the majority of education systems worldwide,” he added at the Welcoming of International Student Exchange ceremony here yesterday.

In addition to the more than 30 Sabah multi-ethnic races, Harun also called on all students, regardless of their origin, to embrace a wider, richer, more international as well as multicultural world view, and integrate it as part of the learning process to unlock vast knowledgeable experiences.

“You all share a common destiny of an internationalized future. Accept the many differences that you will encounter and be open to them, stay true to what is right and prepare yourselves to be global citizens,” he urged.

“It means experiencing other cultures and adjusting to a new way of life and learning other languages. It means becoming independent thinkers, culturally aware individuals who are prepared to make a difference in the world.

“So wherever you are from, I hope that you will be generous in sharing your home cultures with your classmates,” he added.

However, the vice chancellor reminded the students to remain focused on their education in UMS as the university aims to provide the best educational programs with the highest standards of academic quality and delivery.

“You should always keep in your mind and heart your main objective of coming here – to study and obtain as much knowledge, skills and experience as possible,” said Harun.

“This will make us proud of creating global-standard student-ambassadors for UMS,” he added.

Nine UMS mentors will guide the exchange students, which comprised of three from Korea, enrolled in the university’s Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FKI) as well as Faculty of Business, Economics and Accountancy (FPEP); six Indonesians, all enrolled in the Faculty of Psychology and Education (FPP), as well as a total of ten from Germany (one), Brunei (one) and Thailand (eight), all enrolled in the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources (FSSA), during the six-month program under the UMS International Affairs Centre.

In its current 2016/2017 enrolment, UMS has a total of 713 international students, 35 in its diploma program, 542 undergraduate, 118 postgraduate, and 18 in the university’s industrial training program.

UMS (Academic and International) deputy vice chancellor Dr D Kamarudin D Mudin was among those at the event.