AirAsia to launch KL-Luang Prabang flight today

GEORGE TOWN: Budget carrier AirAsia Bhd is expanding its flight services to Asean countries by adding Luang Prabang in Laos as its new direct flight route from Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia head of Commercial, Spencer Lee, said Luang Prabang is an emerging market with high potential and the airline is launching its Kuala Lumpur-Luang Prabang direct flight today.

“We are pleased to be connecting the rapidly-developing Luang Prabang and the inaugural flight from Kuala Lumpur will begin on Nov 21,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) fair 2016 yesterday.

He said AirAsia will be the first and only airline from Malaysia to connect with Luang Prabang and this showed the group’s commitment in strengthening its network especially in this region.

It will be the second city in Laos after Vientiane where AirAsia has direct flights and it will have four weekly flights from Kuala Lumpur to Luang Prabang.

However, he did not reveal the pre-launching fares for the flights while booking is expected to begin today.

Lee said AirAsia and AirAsia X are offering a 20 per cent discount on all flights to over 100 destinations during the MATTA fair.

Earlier, MATTA Secretary General Nigel Wong said the fair was back in Penang after a three-year hiatus and it will be held on Sept 23-25 at the Straits Quay Convention Centre.

“Featuring 118 booths from 41 participating agencies, the fair will showcase attractive domestic and international travel package deals,” he said.

He said despite the uncertainty in the global economy, the overall travel industry was still very healthy and domestic travel had picked up some momentum recently due to the weakening ringgit.

Wong said he was optimistic that the three-day fair will be able to attract over 15,000 visitors and buyers also stood a chance to win prizes such as return flight tickets from AirAsia and Cebu Pacific Airlines, Taipei tour packages and many more. — Bernama