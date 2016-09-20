Ayu Aryna is toast of state muaythai team

KUCHING: Sarawak’s sole female representative Ayu Aryna Faiza Azmi also turned out to be the only champion in the state team when she won the 45-48kg title in the National Amateur Muaythai Championship which ended in Kuala Lumpur last Sunday.

Seven boxers fought in the tournament under the state colours.

Two other Sarawakians Heendrew Lois Rekan (57-60kg) and Lu Yi Ran (71-75kg) finished third in their respective categories.

Kedah were overall champions while Sarawak finished seventh.

A total of 16 teams competed in the tournament held at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) hall, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

The tournament served as a platform for Malaysia Muaythai Association (PMM) to select athletes to represent the country for next year’s SEA Games.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim called on local boxers to seize opportunities to shine in tournaments so as to represent the country eventually.

“It is an honour for any Sarawakian to represent the country. We hope to groom more boxers good enough to represent the country in the future,” he said.