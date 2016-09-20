Beaufort sewage project ready by 2018

BEAUFORT: The RM169.9 million sewage project here is expected to be completed by the year 2018.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Infrastructure Development Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said during a working visit near here yesterday that the mega project was an important one for Beaufort.

He added that the project under his ministry was progressing well and was 10 per cent ahead of schedule.

Pairin also commented on the water treatment plant in Beaufort which is expected to be completed by the end of this year and operational in January next year.

With the new water treatment plant, he said the Water Department would be able to generate 60 million litres of water daily to cater for the needs of the 90,000 people in Beaufort and Kuala Penyu.

“We believe this will also resolve the water shortage in Kuala Penyu,” he said.

On the recent complaints concerning the water shortage in Kuala Penyu, Pairin said that they would be collecting all the data from all the relevant parties before taking any action.