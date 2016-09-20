Sarawak 

Biker hurt in three-vehicle crash

Medical personnel attending to the injured motorcyclist at Jalan Curtin.

MIRI: A motorcyclist was hurt when one car crashed into him near here yesterday.

The rider was heading towards Jalan Curtin when the incident occurred at 1.45pm.

It is learnt that before the car rammed the motorcycle, it was first rear-ended by another car which prompted the driver (of the first car) to skid off the road and hit the motorcyclist.

An ambulance was immediately mobilised to the scene to take the rider, who sustained bodily injuries, to Miri Hospital.

