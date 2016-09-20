Border Regiment holds 83rd ATM Day parade

Jamaluddin (second left) with (from left) Werar, Khiu and Zaidi walking towards the main hall after attending the parade. The Border Regiment personnel under 31st Brigade Infantry taking their oath. The Border Regiment personnel marching to the 83rd ATM Day celebration. The heat did not deter the Border Regiment personnel from participating in the parade. The Border Regiment personnel singing the ATM song. Caught on camera taking photographs. All set for the 83rd ATM Day do.

SIBU: Twenty officers and 497 rank-and-file staff of the Border Regiment of the 31st Infantry Brigade took part in a parade to mark the 83rd Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Day yesterday.

Commander of the 31st Brigade Brigadier General Jamaluddin Jambi officiated at the event, which was held at Junaco National Service Camp.

The camp’s project co-ordinator Khiu Siong Hii, 6th Border Regiment Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Werar Suleiman Ali and the 9th Border Regiment Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Zaidi Ahmad were among those present.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Jamaluddin said ATM would continue to upgrade their capability towards making the army a full spectrum force that is versatile, capable, responsive and solid in handling any form of challenges.

“Towards realising this objective, the elements of men, machine and method must be integrated equally so that the trilogy elements can deliver required synergy to the armed forces in tackling the various challenges and threats such as from Daesh,” he added.

Jamaluddin said the highest level of management of ATM would make sure there is a balance between the development of new capabilities, force readiness and quality of life for all personnel of the armed forces.

“Towards strengthening the security of our beloved nation and the region in general, a combined ops, joint ops and combined exercises that involve the armies from neighbouring countries are being held,” he disclosed.