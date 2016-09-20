Chin Hin’s expansion plans on track with Johor land purchase

KUCHING: Chin Hin Group Bhd’s (Chin Hin) explansion plans are on track with it’s acquisition of a parcel of freehold land measuring about 20.7 hectare (ha) in Johor.

The land acquisition comes from a sale and puchase agreement (SPA) between TKW Capital Sdn Bhd (TKW) and Sage Evergreen Sdn Bhd (Sage), Chin Hin’s indirectly wholly owned subsidiary.

The research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) reported in a company update that the parcel of land located in Mukim of Kota Tinggi, Daerah Kota Tinggi, Johor, was acquired with a cash consideration of RM21.9 million, which is expected to be fully financed through Chin Hin’s internal funds and take three months to complete.

The land acquistion has been viewed positively by the research arm as it is in line with Chin Hin’s expansion plans which are to increase it’sclaved aerated concrete (AAC) and wall panel capacities by an additional 420,000 cubic metres.

It has been reported that Chin Hin’s new AAC and wall panel plant will be installed with high-tech German machinery that has been purchased previously by the group.

The group has also reported plans to build an additional precast concrete plant with a capacity of 45,000 metric tonne next to the AAC plant in Johor.

“With the new technologically advanced lines, the group could further improve its production efficiency by reducing wastage,” explained the research arm.

Chin Hin has allocated a capital expenditure (Capex) of RM85 million to this expansion plan, contribution from these new plants is expected by the research arm to only start by the first quarter of financial year 2018 (1QFY18).

As such, the research arm has decided to maintain it’s ‘Outperform’ call for Chin Hin with an unchanged target price of RM1.08 and unchnaged earnings estimates.

“We continue to hold our view that Chin Hin is an attractive long term investment proposition owing to government’s continuous initiatives to improve the water and sewerage sectors while also promoting green building development which could further enchance its future growth through greater adoption of AAC based products” justified the research arm.