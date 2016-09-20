Committee disagrees with dual-language programme for Chinese primary schools

KUCHING: The Kuching Chung Hua Primary Schools No 1-6 Management Committee disagrees with planned implementation of the ‘Dual Language Programme’ for Chinese primary schools, says its chairman Wong Tiong Hook.

“The teaching and learning medium at any Chinese primary school is Chinese. This is simply the core principle of the Chinese primary education and it will not change,” he told the media after inspecting the progress of upgrading works on Chung Hua Primary School No 4 here yesterday.

According to him, parents who send their children to Chinese primary schools have made a good choice because the Chinese education system has been producing graduates with a strong foundation in

science, mathematics and language.

“The Chinese education also emphasises on moral teaching. Graduates with good academic foundation and the right attitude will do well in the future and contribute immensely to society,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Wong said the upgrading project at Chung Hua Primary School No 4 should reach completion by next month.

“The project, which costs about RM6 million, should give the old school a new makeover. The project includes 18 new classrooms, the upgrading of the school hall and teaching staff office, as well as a new corridor with roofing,” he said.