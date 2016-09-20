Councillors from PBB reminded to do their work well

KUCHING: PBB members who are councillors must know their responsibilities well as the party’s high performance committee is using the key performance indicator (KPI) to monitor their work.

The committee’s chairman, Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, said those appointed must help ensure all council programmes and projects were carried out well, irrespective of whether they were with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) or other councils.

“Local councils play a crucial role in the state’s development projects,” he told a press conference after briefing councillors from PBB at Wisma Sultan Tengah yesterday.

On the KPI, Abang Johari, who is also Deputy Chief Minister and PBB deputy president, opined it would prompt councillors to work hard consistently and help get projects approved or done faster.

Turning to local councils, he advised them to work closely with the assemblypersons in their areas as these elected representatives could give financial aid from the government’s Rural Transformation Plan (RTP).

“At times, local councils do not have enough allocation. So, I am just reminding them that there are RTP funds that can be used for development projects,” said Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Housing and Urbanisation and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “The RTP, however, is under the discretionary power of the respective elected representative.”

On a related matter, Abang Johari urged MBKS to give due focus to infrastructure issues in Kampung Tabuan Melayu and Tabuan Dayak. He also wanted the council to help the villagers destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

“These are in line with the vision of MBKS, which is to make Kuching a healthy and vibrant city.”

The Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation is currently working with the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) to re-develop Kampung Tabuan Melayu and Tabuan Dayak, as well as a low-cost housing estate in Tanjung Bako, he added.

On DBKU areas, Abang Johari said one important issue that kept cropping up was the need to stop food operators from simply disposing kitchen wastes, including used cooking oil, into drains as it could clog the drainage system.

On the World Toilet Conference that MBKS would be hosting from Oct 27-29, Abang Johari said toilets formed an important aspect of the tourism industry, especially at entry points like Kuching International Airport (KIA).

“I am not happy with the toilet at KIA: it is dirty and, sometimes, the water taps are not working.”