DCF offers scholarships to eligible Dayak students

KUCHING: Dayak students who excel in their public examinations are invited to apply for scholarships from the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF).

According to its finance and property manager Stanley Lingoh Gira, the scholarships are for both art and science stream students.

“Only candidates who attained the highest CGPA in both the STPM/A Level/Matriculation or equivalent will be considered.

“In addition, candidates must possess good character, strong leadership qualities and active in extra curriculum activities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Stanley said each scholarship would cover tuition fee, cost of field works, board and lodging and yearly return airfare between Kuching and place of study.

He said upon completion of their studies, scholars are required to return to the country, if they were educated overseas, to serve in either the public or private sectors. They would not be bonded to the foundation, he said.

“We want to provide an opportunity for every outstanding and motivated Dayak students to obtain the best education,’ he said adding that candidates from the Orang Ulu communities having the same requirements were also invited to apply.

He said the foundation also aimed to strengthen the economic and social development of the Dayak through sound education and to contribute in the nation’s human capital and resource.

He said successful applicants would be responsible to secure their places of study at institutions of higher learning approved by the foundation.

Those interested can approach the foundation at level 6, Tun Jugah Building at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here. — Bernama