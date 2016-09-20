Dept denies claim by resident affected

KUCHING: The claim by Kampung Sungai Menyan resident Gabriel Liew Hock Foo that his family was given only a month’s notice to relocate to give way to the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project was inaccurate, said the state Land and Survey Department.

In a statement yesterday, the department said it had carried out its process of land acquisition and the cheque for compensation was issued on Dec 22 last year.

It explained that Liew Kim Chong (Gabriel’s father), the landowner, had failed to collect the cheque even though he was invited to attend the handover on March 13 this year in Serian in conjunction with the Pan Borneo Highway’s commencement of construction works ceremony.

“The compensation cheque was taken by a representative of the owner, namely Kim Chong’s son, Gabriel Liew, on June 20 (three months later),” said the department’s public relations unit spokesperson.

Apart from that, the spokesperson also noted that the evacuation notice under Section 209 of the State Land Code (Cap. 81) had been issued by the Land and Survey Serian Division enforcer on April 7 and had since been received by the owner on April 10.

“The owner had been given a period up to May 6 to evacuate the place, but he failed to comply.”

Meanwhile, Liew on Sunday had called on the government to give at least six months notice to residents affected by the Pan Borneo Highway project to relocate after they were compensated.

He said the government seemed to be in a haste to get them to move as it only gave them only a month’s notice to do so. According to him, based on the site evacuation notice issued by Serian Division Land and Survey Department on April 7 this year he and his family were instructed to move from their house at Kampung Sungai Menyan, Jalan Serian-Sri Aman – where they had been for the past 40 years – within one month.

He also claimed that compensation was yet to be paid at that time and his father only received the compensation on June 20, despite the cheque being issued on May 20.

“The state government ought to be considerate. How can they ask affected residents to immediately relocate within a month’s time? How can the residents finish constructing their house or look for a house in that short span of time?” he asked.

He added that his father’s house had now been marked with a large, red ‘X’ and that their fence had since been demolished by the contractor.

“It is not that we do not want to move but because our new house is still under construction. Due to the hasty action by the government to relocate the residents, our house is now at risk. Even Iban residents around the area have no choice but to reside with their relatives.”