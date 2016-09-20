World Latest News 

‘False alarm’ over Saudia plane in Philippines: airline

Philippine National Police stand guard at Manila International Airport in 2011. AFP Photo

RIYADH: An alert that prompted Philippine police to surround a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane at Manila airport on Tuesday was a “false alarm”, an airline spokesman told AFP.

There was a “false alarm for hijack for Flight 872,” the spokesman told AFP in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

It was previously reported that police had surrounded the flight after reports it was “under threat”, with passengers not allowed to disembark, the aviation authority spokesman told AFP earlier.

“A Saudi plane has been isolated at the airport runway,” Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio said. – AFP

