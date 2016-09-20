Hat-trick for Bintulu’s Sigar Tidan

KUCHING: Sigar Tidan claimed his third win in the Sarawak Senior Amateur Closed golf tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) last Sunday.

The golfer from Kelab Golf Bintulu carded the first gross day score of 78 and second day score of 82 for a two-day total of 160 strokes to finish six strokes ahead of Abdul Aziz Sahari of KGS and his club mate Abu Bakar Kiprawi in third spot two strokes further back.

Sigar, who also won the gross title in 2010 and 2011, lifted the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai challenge trophy.

Fourth to eighth placings were occupied by KGS golfers Anthony Tan (169 OCB), Abdul Aziz Ismail (169), Jimmie Teo (171 OCB), Mohd Nasir Hussain (171) and Musas Sebli (172) respectively.

KGS swept the top nine positions in the men’s nett event, with champion Dillah Ahmad returning a two-day total score of 134, followed by Lawrence Tan (141), Edward Chin (143), Bill Lu (145 OCB), Michael Lim (145), Bernard Kiew (147 OCB), Matthew Ng (147 OCB), Kuan Kim Shoon (148 OCB) and Datu Ali Yusop (148).

Winners of the daily gross prizes were Sarawak Golf Association president Hoan Kee Hock (Day 1 – 69) and Abang Abdul Rahman (Day 2 – 81) while the daily nett prizes were won by David Loh (Day 1 – 72) and Mohamad Ashari (Day 2 – 74).

Meanwhile, the top three winners of the Age Group 55-65 years were decided on count back (OCB) after three golfers Yeo Kim Tiong of KGS, Joseph Wong and Kuan Kim Long posting similar scores of 149 while the Age Group 56-75 years was won by Anuar Abu Bakar of KGS, followed by Wasli Wahid and Harrison Lunsa.

Andrew Teng of KGS won the Age Group 76 years and above title with 162 strokes while Umar Saili and Tan Beng Liang were second and third on 163 strokes and 181 strokes.

Ninety-two golfers from all over the state competed in the two-day tournament organised by the Sarawak Senior Golfers Society and hosted by KGS.