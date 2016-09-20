HSL’s share price weakness unveils compelling opportunity — MIDF Research

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Bhd’s (HSL) share price weakness presents a compelling opportunity, says the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), as the group has sustainable earnings from various key strengths.

According to MIDF Research, noticeably, HSL’s share price slid 17.6 per cent from its peak of RM2.10 per share in March 2016.

“However, its key underlying strengths would not be eternally muted by market volatility and overblown risk aversion. Hence, we reckon its share price is poised to rebound,” the research arm said in a note yesterday.

On the group’s key strengths, MIDF Research noted that HSL’s forward earnings are underpinned by unbilled orderbook of RM2.3 billion, or approximately six-year backlog (based on a 3.7-fold financial year 2015 (FY15) construction revenue cover.

“The orderbook is of good quality as it mainly comprises of public infrastructure projects with higher margins such as the Pan Borneo Highway Bintangor-Julau/Sibu Airport-Sg.Kua packages and Kuching Wastewater Treatment Plant Project 2.

“Furthermore, HSL’s orderbook is balanced with Precint Luxe property development worth RM200 million,” MIDF Research said.

The research arm was confident that the take-up rate would be encouraging inferring from the success of Precint Premiere’s within the La Promenade’s 200-acre mixed development project.

On another note, MIDF Research pointed out that HSL’s management also focuses on building strong balance sheet as evidenced from the group’s five-year working capital compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent.

“Its stable growth denotes sufficient financial headroom to undertake more projects in excess of RM500 million from internal funding.

“This is premised on its FY15 working capital/net income cover of 2.24-fold and FY15 working capital/orderbook cover of 0.7-fold,” the research arm said.

The research arm highlighted that comparably, HSL has delivered an average eight-year return on equity (ROE) of 18.4 per cent versus KLCon Index’s average ROE of 7.9 per cent.

It noted that, HSL’s 12.1 per cent return of capital exceeded the group’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 7.8 per cent.

MIDF Research continued to favour HSL due to the group’s key strengths and management’s strategy, and has thus reaffirmed its earnings forecasts for FY16 and FY17.

Altogether, MIDF Research reiterated its ‘buy’ recommendation on HSL with an unchanged target price of RM2.19 per share based on discounted cash flow (DCF) method.