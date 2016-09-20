KGBS: Take steps to reduce teachers workload immediately

KUCHING: Measures to lessen the workload of teachers should be given priority immediately, said Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers’ Union (KGBS).

In welcoming the announcement by Education Ministry’s director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof that plans were in place to tackle the problem, its president Ahmad Malie lamented that though the grievances had been aired repeatedly in the past it appeared that nothing had been done to address the situation.

Instead, he pointed out, teachers were still being bogged down by heavy workload, especially in preparing for daily lessons.

He also hoped that the ministry would also look into measures to improve the welfare of teachers in order to improve the quality of teaching.

“KGBS highly appreciates the Education Ministry’s effort to look into teachers’ workload. At the same time, the union hopes that measures to improve overall welfare of teachers would be taken into account. A more conducive teaching environment, less stress and pressure, would help to improve service of the teaching profession,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Ahmad was commenting on a report by a national English daily which quoted Khair as saying that the Education Ministry was taking steps to reduce the workload of teachers, which had forced many graduates to call it quits not long after joining the service.

The director-general was quoted as saying that the ministry was aware of the stress, pressure, predicament and woes of teachers which was a daily occurrence in schools.

As a measure to reduce the workload of teachers by at least 50 per cent, the ministry introduced the online teaching system, 1BestariNet, to reduce the workload of teachers by at least 50 per cent, Khair had said.

According to him, through the 1BestariNet programme, the ministry aimed to utilise the high-speed 4G network to develop a virtual learning environment for schools throughout the country apart from depending on textbooks or reading materials.

In addition, National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Kamarolzaman Razak had said that many graduates left the service after about two years because of the workload.

Many of the teachers were also disillusioned over promotion prospects as they (young graduates) would have to wait eight years to advance, Kamarolzaman pointed out.

He cited paperwork, short notice to complete the task and poor internet connectivity as the main factors that led to stress among teachers.

To this, Ahmad said: “The director-general’s response to NUTP is something that has been voiced out numerous times by various teachers associations throughout the country. Even the Education Minister had given assurance to tackle the heavy workload issue but to date, no comprehensive measures have been taken.”

He pointed out that while KGBS saw the ministry’s effort as something positive, the union hoped that steps to effectively reduce teachers’ heavy workload and improve their welfare would be taken immediately.