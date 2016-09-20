Khairy maintains his speech did not refer to Anwar’s sodomy act

Khairy (second right) arrives at the Jalan Duta Court Complex for the defamation suit hearing. — Bernama photo Anwar attends the defamation suit hearing at Jalan Duta Court Complex. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin maintained that his speech in Lembah Pantai in 2008 did not refer to former Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy act.

Khairy, 40, who is also Rembau member of parliament, told the High Court here yesterday that he did not defame Anwar in his speech, but the speech contained a metaphor about Barisan Nasional’s campaign.

He said the speech was made at Dataran Angkasa on Feb 19, 2008, when he launched the Election Machinery of Lembah Pantai Umno Youth Division election machinery.

Khairy was testifying as the first witness in the RM100 million defamation suit filed by Anwar against him.

“The speech was about a political party and did not refer to Anwar’s sodomy (act),” he said when cross examined by Anwar’s lawyer, J. Leela, on the first day of the hearing.

Khairy said his intention was to give a political speech and the context in his speech was essentially about political parties in the opposition, in particular, that they had betrayed each other.

“I was talking about the merger, or cooperation between the opposition parties, namely PAS, PKR and DAP, for the pure purpose of the election, and I was comparing such arrangement to a marriage of convenience, or contractual marriage, which basically is not meant to last and is done only to achieve a specific short term temporary purpose.

“The opposition come together but do not stay united together, whereas the BN and its affiliated parties stay together,” he added.

On July 22, High Court Judicial Commissioner Azizul Azmi Adnan had granted Anwar’s application to let Khairy to take the witness stand on the first day of the hearing.

Usually, it is the plaintiff who will testify first in a civil case.

Anwar had applied for Khairy to testify and submit evidence first in relation to the alleged statement made against him for justification or qualified privilege before the plaintiff would be called to rebut.

On March 7, 2008, Anwar filed a suit against Khairy and demanded RM100 million in damages, alleging that the then Umno Youth vice-chief had uttered defamatory words against him in a ‘ceramah’ (speech) in Lembah Pantai on Feb 20, 2008.

Anwar claimed that the defamatory words and a video clip entitled ‘Anwar and kin no threat’ was posted on several websites, including Malaysiakini.

Khairy, in a defence statement filed on Oct 8, 2010, said he relied on the defence based on justification and conditional protection.

The trial before Azizul Azmi Adnan continues today.

Khairy was represented by counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Sarah Abishegam. — Bernama