Life more bearable for patients at Miri polyclinic

MIRI: The condition at Miri polyclinic is now more conducive for patients, thanks to quick action by SUPP leaders.

There used to be complaints about insufficient wheelchairs, shortage of benches for out-patients to rest, and lack of shady areas outside the clinic, but those problems have or are being resolved.

When The Borneo Post went to have a look at the polyclinic yesterday, the reporter noted there were enough benches for patients, especially the elderly ones.

There were also ample wheelchairs.

It turned out that SUPP president and Minister of Local Government Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian had handed over five wheelchairs and six five-seater benches to the polyclinic last July.

Previously, there were only three wheelchairs.

As for shade outside, SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting visited the polyclinic last month, and from his visit, an awning installation is now underway.

A patient in his 70’s, said he was happy with the new ‘roof’.

“Previously, it was difficult to wait outside the polyclinic due to the weather.

“The awning will provide a lot of respite to patients,” he said.