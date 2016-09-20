Longhouse offers waterfall as attraction

The view outside the newly renovated Rumah Nyuka. Visitors at the pool of Wong Pala Munsoh. Inside Rumah Nyuka Itam.

SIBU: The name ‘Wong Pala Munsoh’ which literally means ‘Enemy Head Waterfall’ in Iban may give a chill to anyone who hears it for the first time.

According to legend, head hunters used the place to sharpen their ‘parang ilang’ (knife) and skin the heads of their enemies after ‘Ngayau’ (headhunting foray).

But one should not fear going to the waterfall if one has the chance to do so.

Located about one hour and 15 minutes through jungle trek from Rumah Nyuka Itam at Lubuk Lemba in Ulu Sarikei, Pala Munsoh Waterfall offers scenic view, especially to nature lovers.

Rumah Nyuka Homestay Programme chairman Ikau Aji said a trip to the waterfall (more known among the locals as Sungai Munsoh) is among the activities offered in their homestay package.

“Visitors going to Pala Munsoh Waterfall or Sungai Pau Waterfall will pass by pepper and rubber farms before trekking through the thick rainforest there,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Launched on Aug 19, 2008, Rumah Nyuka Homestay Programme is run by 19 families at the 45-door longhouse. It has received about 2,000 visitors so far, Ikau said.

He said the number included domestic and foreign visitors including those who made day trips and those staying overnight.

“The longhouse is the first homestay programme operator approved by the Ministry of Tourism in Sarikei Division.

“The longhouse still maintains its original belian structure from the time it was built in 1955,” he said.

Ikau said the homestay participants earn good income from the programme since its launching.

“Our homestay programme had popularised our longhouse to the world community,” he said.

Visitors to Rumah Nyuka are charged RM10 per adult and RM5 per student.

There are different charges for food, drink, accommodation, visit to pepper and rubber farms and others.

Those interested to visit Rumah Nyuka may contact Ikau Aji on 019-468 7518.