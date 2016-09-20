Many Bumiputera know value of Chinese education — Liu

KUCHING: The 57 aided Chinese primary schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian currently have 19,095 pupils; and out of this, 23 per cent of them are Bumiputera.

This percentage is a slight increase when compared to the 21 per cent registered in 2013. That year, the total number of pupils was 21,144, of which 4,508 were non-Chinese.

The Association of The Boards of Management of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division recorded a total of 19,134 and 19,313 pupils in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

During those two years, 22 per cent of the pupils were Bumiputera.

Liu Thian Leong, who heads the association, said the 57 schools under his care had registered increasing number of Bumiputera pupils in the last 10 years.

This phenomenon happened in both rural and urban areas, he pointed out.

Citing the city as an example, he said 28 per cent or 148 pupils of the 524 pupils at SJK Chung Hua No.1 in Jalan Pending are non-Chinese, while at SJK Chung Hua Pending in Jalan Kwong Lee Bank, the figures stood at 52.5 per cent or 114 pupils of its 217 pupils.

“These two schools are situated right in the city. I’ve also come across a research predicting that aided Chinese primary schools would become the best choice for all races in the next 10 to 15 years.

“More Bumiputera parents have realised the importance of Mandarin as a communication tool to enhance their children’s employability.”

Liu asserted that part of the reason most Bumiputera parents sent their children to aided Chinese primary schools was because of these schools’ academic performances, particularly in Mathematics and Science.

On top of that, he said various boards of management had taken very good care of their schools and their school heads and teachers were efficient in their work.

Of the 57 schools, he said only one registered a 100 per cent of Chinese pupils. It is SJK Chung Hua Sg Tapang Ulu, which has 37 pupils.

“SJK Chung Hua Sg Tapang Ulu is in Batu Kawah. One fact is that the school is located in a Chinese area, and another being that there are other aided Chinese primary schools in Batu Kawah.”

Others choices in the area included SJK Chung Hua Sg Tapang Hilir, SJK Chung Hua Stapok, SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawah and SJK Chung Hua Sg Moyan.

Of the mentioned schools, Sg Tapang Hilir has 19 per cent or 132 Bumiputera pupils, while Stapok has 31 per cent or 109 Bumiputera pupils.

“Perhaps no major increase in Chinese population is a factor for more Bumiputera pupils. Besides, it is pretty obvious that many Chinese have migrated to urban areas, a process that resulted in less Chinese pupils in rural aided Chinese primary schools.

“Take a look at SJK Chung Hua Beliong, which has only one Chinese pupil. But the school board keeps it going for the community in the area,” he said, adding that the school has 21 pupils.

Liu disclosed that the association planned to relocate the school, but the board had not agreed to it.

He opined more pupils would benefit from the proposed relocation, in which a developer had donated 10 acres in Samarahan for the move.

“The land in Riveria is a good location as there are 10,000 residential houses in the area. Better facilities will follow the relocation, but the board has not come to a consensus yet.

“SJK Chung Hua Sg Tapang Hilir is a fine example when it comes to relocation. When it was located at Jalan Bako, the school was so dilapidated it had only 40 Bumiputera pupils. After being relocated to MJC Batu Kawah, it has about 700 pupils now.”

Apart from SJK Chung Hua Beliong, 14 more schools have more than 50 per cent of Bumiputera pupils.

They are SJK Chung Hua Batu Kitang (90%), SJK Chung Hua Tambirat (84%), SJK Chung Hua Sebuyau (83%), SJK Chung Hua Sg Buda (80%), SJK Chung Hua Batu 15 (75%), SJK Chung Hua Simunjan (74%), SJK Chung Hua Semera (74%), SJK Chung Hua Sebangan (72%), SJK Chung Hua Buntal (70%), SJK Chung Hua Sematan (69%), SJK Chung Hua Batu 11 (61%), SJK Chung Hua Kranji (54%), SJK Chung Hua Pending (52.5%) and SJK Chung Hua Sg Jernang (52%).

SJK Chung Hua Batu 10 has the most number of pupils—1,550 out of this, 34 per cent or 522 pupils are Bumiputera.

Among the SJK Chung Hua No.1 to No.6, No.4 had the highest percentage of Bumiputera pupils, at 14 per cent. That school has 1,376 pupils, also the biggest number among the six schools.

In a breakdown for the total number of Bumiputera pupils in these six SJK Chung Hua, No.2 in Tabuan Jaya 2 has 77, No.3 at Jalan Padungan (36), No.5 at Jalan Chawan (66) and No.6 at Jalan Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong (57).

Liu believed those who went to aided Chinese primary schools knew mastering the Chinese language had many advantages.

In addition, he said aided Chinese primary schools appreciated integration and unity, and not as alleged by extremists.

“Some extremists condemned aided Chinese primary schools for segregation, claiming that they would lead to disunity. In fact, aided Chinese primary schools have the highest ratio of mixed race and yet they exist in a harmonious manner and are well managed by their boards.”