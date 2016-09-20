Mawan reports for duty as Malaysian Pepper Board chief

KUCHING: Newly appointed Malaysian Pepper Board chairman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom reported for duty yesterday.

In a symbolic gesture, three top officers of the board paid a courtesy call at his business office in Jalan Rubber here.

The three were the board’s director-general Dr Harry Entebang, his senior director Vincent Sawat and administrative officer Gura Langgong.

The four had a long talk on the future direction of the board and the pepper industry.

When contacted, Mawan said his new office will be at Lot 115, Jalan Utama, Tanah Putih here, and the office can be reached at 082-331811 and 082- 336877 (Fax). The public may also get in touch with the board www.mpb.gov.my.

Mawan, who is also Saratok MP and Pakan assemblyman, said he would be chairing his first board meeting on Oct 27.

The former Social Development Minister said his appointment took effect on Aug 16, 2016.

Aiming to improve pepper export and greater use of modern technology, Mawan said, “At the moment, pepper is a cash cow, as far as smallholders are concerned.”

The board is under the purview of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

Mawan succeeds Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, who is now Deputy Minister for Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism.