Ministry ready to face floods during major examinations

JITRA: Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said his ministry (MOE) is ready to face the floods during three major examinations which start next month.

The disaster management committee led by Education director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof had listed measures to ensure that students sit for the examinations.

“We have identified the areas with risk of flooding. State education directors will undertake the measures outlined,” he told reporters when met at the Teaching Institute (IPG), Darulaman campus here yesterday.

The examinations are Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3), Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM).

Mahdzir said the intake of IPG trainees was based on the vacancies in schools nationwide to prevent a surplus of teachers. — Bernama

