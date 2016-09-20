Modernise Siniawan, set up a War Heroes museum — Dr Sim

KUCHING: Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian has suggested that the community in Siniawan set up a museum dedicated to War Heroes during the Japanese Occupation.

According to him, not only Siniawan is renowned as a tourism hotspot, but it is also an area which was made known through a television programme broadcast by China Central Television (CCTV) and other broadcasting company in relation to China’s history.

Siniawan is reportedly the hometown of one of the national heroes for China during the Japanese Occupation which made him the only Sarawakian who receives pension from the Chinese government.

“I think he is a living legend, and that we should work together with him as well as the Chinese Consulate on the establishment of this museum,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony for Pesta Siniawan, last Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim also said that Siniawan needed more facilities including a proper waterfront project which would attract visitors and tourists.

“I suggest that perhaps you start with simple lighting and a signage with the word ‘Siniawan’, this is a way forward to modernise the area while preserving the authenticity and its heritage.”

He noted that Pesta Siniawan was attracting both domestic and international visitors which augured well for a rejuvenation and rehabilitation of the old town.

At the function, Dr Sim announced a RM20,000 grant to beautify the waterfront. Also present were Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Pesta Siniawan 2016 organising chairman Kapitan Liew Jiu Fung.