PBB Women brace for 14th general election

KUCHING: PBB Women will use new ways to prepare its members for the next general election.

Its chief, Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, said more young members would be roped in to support election-related work.

“Previous training involved only the chiefs. This time, we hope to get more support from the young ones. The chiefs will identify and decide who should be given training,” she told reporters after chairing a PBB Women Supreme Council meeting here yesterday.

“We are planning the activities now. The training will be more intensive and done over several days.”

She said the encouraging results from the May 7 state election was partly because the Women’s wing was well prepared.

Empiang did not rule out the possibility of the party fielding more candidates from the Women’s wing.

“But we can only recommend names.

“The choice of who should stand will be left to the party leadership to decide. Same goes with incumbents. Let the party leaders decide.”

On other activities, Empiang said the Women Wing was collecting information for a book on PBB Women in politics.

“It is to appreciate PBB Women in politics, from grassroots to higher level. We hope to get it published sometime next year.”