Sarawak 

PBB Women brace for 14th general election

Antonia Chiam, reporters@theborneopost.com
Empiang (seated centre) speaking to the press after chairing the PBB Women Supreme Council meeting in Kuching yesterday. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

Empiang (seated centre) speaking to the press after chairing the PBB Women Supreme Council meeting in Kuching yesterday. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: PBB Women will use new ways to prepare its members for the next general election.

Its chief, Tan Sri Empiang Jabu, said more young members would be roped in to support election-related work.

“Previous training involved only the chiefs. This time, we hope to get more support from the young ones. The chiefs will identify and decide who should be given training,” she told reporters after chairing a PBB Women Supreme Council meeting here yesterday.

“We are planning the activities now. The training will be more intensive and done over several days.”

She said the encouraging results from the May 7 state election was partly because the Women’s wing was well prepared.

Empiang did not rule out the possibility of the party fielding more candidates from the Women’s wing.

“But we can only recommend names.

“The choice of who should stand will be left to the party leadership to decide. Same goes with incumbents. Let the party leaders decide.”

On other activities, Empiang said the Women Wing was collecting information for a book on PBB Women in politics.

“It is to appreciate PBB Women in politics, from grassroots to higher level. We hope to get it published sometime next year.”

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of