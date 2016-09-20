Railway dept to operate from Tg Aru by year end

BEAUFORT: Sabah Railway Department will start operating at its new building in Tanjung Aru by the end of this year.

According to Deputy Chief Minister cum Infrastructure Development Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan during a working visit here yesterday, the department has also newly acquired a refurbished rail bus from Japan which can transport 60 passengers at any one time.

He added that they plan to get another set of the rail bus in the future.

“This is part of the effort to upgrade and modernise the services rendered by the department. We also plan to extend the services rendered by the department to other places,” he said.

“It is hoped that they will be able to meet the public transportation needs of the people and provide a cheaper transportation alternative as well as help spur the tourism industry in Sabah,” said Pairin when talking to members of the media.

During the interview, Pairin also explained that the department has ceased transporting goods because of capacity issues.

However, the department will consider transporting goods from Sabah’s rural areas in the future although now, the focus will be more towards providing public transportation services, he said.

The department will also carry out upgrading works from Beaufort to Tenom, he said.

“We are waiting for the allocation from the Federal Government,” he added.