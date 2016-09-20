Repeat drug offender gets another 7 months’ jail

KUCHING: A man who had been convicted for a drug offence previously was sentenced to serve another seven months in jail by the magistrates court here yesterday for possessing 2.91g of methamphetamine.

The 50-year-old accused Peter Kong – who was once behind bars for 15 years, also for drug related offence – pleaded guilty before Magistrate Portia Tham Ong Leng.

The magistrate ordered him to serve the custodial sentence immediately.

Kong, from Chawan Road, was found in possession of the drug when detained in front of a coffee shop at Batu Kawah here around 11.30am on Aug 19 this year.

He was convicted under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. During mitigation, he told the court that he was remorseful and wished to turn over a new leaf.

“The accused did not show his remorse for committing the offence just soon after the release,” the magistrate said of the mitigation by the accused.

The court was told that the drug was found inside the accused car during a check by police after being led by the accused himself.

Insp Yunus Sahak prosecuted.

In an unrelated case, a man was slapped with a RM2,000 fine in default of three weeks’ jail for committing mischief on a vehicle belonging to his former girlfriend.

David Amir pleaded guilty to smashing the car at 1.20pm on Aug 27 this year at Taman BDC here.

The court convicted him under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

According to facts of the case read to the court, the 32-yar-old accused smashed the car’s right side mirror, number plate and broke the radio antenna as well as the bonnet with a stick.

He had also threatened the woman.

David was apprehended by police at an apartment in Kota Samarahan, following a police report lodged by the complainant, who is also the victim.

During mitigation, the accused pleaded for leniency and promised not to commit the same offence.

He said he was in a state of anguish when he committed the offence and promised that he would not approach the victim any more in the future.