Rubber sector’s 2H16 earnings to improve marginally

KUCHING: The rubber sector’s second half of 2016 (2H16) earnings are expected by analysts to improve marginally on the back of improving demand-supply dynamics which stabilised in end-second quarter of 2016 (2Q16).

RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd (RHB Research) believed that 3Q16 earnings for rubber product manufacturers could be sequentially stronger, albeit marginally, as US dollar/ringgit and raw material prices have moved favourably for July and August.

Although manufacturers shared that nitrile glove average selling prices (ASPs) recorded up to a five per cent increase at the end of June, the research house believed operating margins will remain flattish due to higher labour from the minimum wage hike as well as utilities costs such as the gas tariff hike by six per cent to RM27.05 per one million British Thermal Units (mmbtu) as of July 15.

“Nonetheless, we expect better 2H16 earnings on the back of improving demand-supply dynamics, which stabilised at the end of 2Q16,” it said.

According to RHB Reseach, manufacturers have reacted to the steep decline in 1H16’s ASP by delaying upcoming capacity to consolidate demand-supply dynamics, which the research house believed would support ASPs going forward.

The research house noted that Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Hartalega) has delayed Plant 3 and 4 of its Next Generation Complex (NGC) to October 2016 (by three months) while the pace of commissioning could fall to one line per month (from two lines per month for Plant 1 and 2).

“Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Top Glove) has also reported a three-month delay in the full commissioning of Factory 27 to December 2016,” it said.

“Supermax Corporation Bhd’s (Supermax) surprise shutdown of two to 2.5 billion capacity of gloves in 1Q16 would also help concentrate supply and support price levels in the interim.”

After revising its assumptions, RHB Research now forecasted 2016 industry glove output to grow by 9.2 per cent (January 2016: 15.5 per cent).

Nonetheless, capacity delays will also result in the moderation of the research house’s earnings growth forecasts.

Meanwhile, RHB Research continued to like the long-term prospects for Karex Bhd (Karex) where the research house believed the diversification into own-brand manufacturing (OBM) will help preserve overall ASP as well as increase operating margins.

“The recent acquisition of condom brands from Line One Laboratories Inc (Line One) will enhance Karex’s presence in the US market while also facilitating cross-selling synergies between Global Protection (GP) and Line One via the expanded customer base,” it said.

On the challenges faced by the rubber sector, RHB Research believed that there will be an increasing need to diversify revenue to moderate growth volatility, due to product homogeneity and the cyclical nature of cost factors.

The research house noted that this was evident in the sector’s 1H16 results where Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd’s (Kossan) operating margins weathered price competition better than peers owing to better product diversification (clean-room, industrial gloves as well as the technical rubber product division (TRP)).

“Kossan also launched its patented accelerator-free nitrile gloves on September 1 to target the contact dermatitis market, ie users who are allergic to the chemical accelerators (type IV hypersensitivity) in glove production,” the research house said.

“Supermax also announced its venture into the contact lens business in April 2015, where management expects topline and bottomline contributions by end-financial year 2017 (FY17).

“Riverstone also intends to launch new products suited for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, battery and solar space industries to diversify away from cleanroom and medical gloves.”

In light of the increasing cost pressures (government subsidy rationalisation on gas and electricity tariffs as well as increasing labour cost), RHB Research believed that manufacturers will have to embrace further operating efficiency to sustain margins.

“Automating production would also help reduce the dependence on manual labour and dilute the impact of regulatory risks like the foreign labour freeze imposed by the Malaysian Government between February to May 2016,” the research house said.

The research house added that for FY17, Hartalega expects the group’s next generation complex (NGC) plants to register higher earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of up to seven percentage points (ppts) versus its older plant in Batang Berjuntai owing to better technology.

While RHB Research believed that industry headwinds are beginning to subside, the research house struggled to identify convincing triggers to catalyse a potential sector re-rating.

All in, it maintained ‘neutral’ on the sector while the research house’s top pick for the sector was Riverstone owing to the group’s more defensive cleanroom gloves niche which should better weather short-term headwinds relative to the industry.