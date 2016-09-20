School celebrates Malaysia Day in its own way

MARUDI: More than 80 pupils of SK Rumah Gudang near here joined their teachers and support staff in celebrating Malaysia Day in a unique way.

Headmistress Sarimah Hamid said the celebration was very much different from the way other schools in Baram marked the day.

She said they went up the highest mountain in Gudang called the ‘Gudang TV Station Tower Hill’ to raise and fly the ‘Jalur Gemilang’, the national flag.

The mountain is a few kilometres from the school.

Sarimah said the students enjoyed the view from the mountain as from there they could see many longhouses below and the Anduki Power Plant in Seria, Brunei.