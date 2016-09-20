SMK Sungai Tapang among 5 accredited as IB World School

ALOR SETAR: Five schools in the country have been accredited as International Baccalaureate World School (IB World School) – Middle Years Programme, by International Baccalaureate, the world’s leading education accreditation body.

They are four day schools – SMK Sungai Tapang in Samarahan, Sarawak; SMK Sultanah Bahiyah, Alor Setar, Kedah; SMK Putrajaya Precint 9 (2) in Putrajaya; SMK Pantai in Labuan; and one residential school Malay College Kuala Kangsar in Perak.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the five were among 28 government schools in five countries in Asia-Pacific accredited as IB World School, apart from Australia (16), China (five), Japan (one) and Hong Kong (one).

“Via this programme, the students are trained to become more active, humane, have a tendency for lifelong learning, emphasise on participation in social activities and group projects and able to compete in a challenging world,” he told reporters after presenting accreditation certificate as IB World School to SMK Sultanah Bahiyah at the school here yesterday.

Also present were Kedah State Executive Council (Exco) member for Education, Transport and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain and Education director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof.

Via the programme was able to produce students who possess 10 properties to become inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators and risk takers.

Mahdzir said as such, students in government schools were able to receive quality education previously only available at elite private schools.

The ministry expects three more schools to receive accreditation from the international body based in Geneva, Switzerland, by the end of this year.

Another five schools picked to join the programme are Kolej Tunku Kurshiah, Negeri Sembilan; SM Sains Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra, Kota Bharu, Kelantan; SMK Seri Tualang, Temerloh, Pahang, SMK Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad, Arau, Perlis and SMK Agama Sheikh Abdul Malek, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu. — Bernama