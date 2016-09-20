SRDC to introduce rafting into Selangau Fest

Lau (sixth left) with SRDC councillors before the expedition. Travelling by boat along Batang Mukah. The 34-door Rh Linggi Lau (left) talks to TR Linggi (second left). Linggi requested for a concrete pathway from the council. Lau observing the surrounding of Batang Mukah from Rh Linggi. The community along Batang Mukah. Lau gives a flyer on dengue to a longhouse folk. The women of Rh Linggi doing some barbeque.

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is taking Pesta Selangau (Selangau Festival) to the next level by incorporating rafting along Batang Mukah in the festival this December.

According to SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew, Batang Mukah with its geographical features and water flow has the potential for such activity.

“If it is successful at the local community level, it can be a great opportunity as a tourism product, boosting the economy of the community there and Selangau as a whole.

“SRDC can take the lead now. We always do standard things for our yearly Pesta Selangau such as singing and putting up some eatery stalls.

“I thought we should so something more adventurous and I proposed to look at the environment to see the possibility of rafting or kayaking,” he said.

Added Lau: “I chose this river because when I looked at the map of the SRDC jurisdiction, this is the longest river. Though it is not very scenic, the river is suitable for water rafting.”

He told The Borneo Post this at Rumah Linggi on Sunday.

Lau and a team of SRDC councillors went for an excursion up the Mukah River on Sunday to do a survey on the potential of the river for rafting.

Based on his observation, rafting from Rumah Linggi to Selangau town takes about two hours – though too short for foreign tourists, it is good enough for the local community.

The idea of rafting came about after he witnessed the success of kayaking or canoeing events in Padawan.

“It was fun there and many tourists went there. So I thought we could also have it here. Though the place here is not as scenic as the one in Padawan, I think it is doable,” he said.

According to him, the community at Rh Linggi prefer rafting as it is cheaper compared to kayaking as kayaks have to be imported.

Considering that the activity is the initiative of SRDC, he said the budget would also come from the council. However, he pointed out that SRDC could not ensure the sustainability of the event as it could only be done once a year.

As part of the promotion, Lau said he would invite those involved in the event in Kuching to see whether it is worth investing in.

“It is either they come or we need the local community especially the business-minded people in the community to promote it as sustainable tourism product, just like what people in Padawan have been doing.

“We do it for the benefit of the locals and the environment; that is the ultimate aim. SRDC is here to facilitate, to get it going and to promote it,” he said.

He believed with determination and passion the event could be a success, saying the one in Padawan took at least 10 years to come to fruition.

For the tourism category, he said SRDC was looking at starting the rafting at Rh Siling, which is further upstream from Rh Linggi.

He said two hours of rafting was too short for foreign tourists.

“The idea is that the tourists will start rafting from Rh Siling to Rh Linggi, which will take about one and a half hours; then they could have lunch at Rh Linggi, mingle with the community and have some activities there and from there, they could go down to Selangau, which will take about one and a half hours or two hours, it is just nice,” he said.

For the community category, he said starting it at Rh Linggi would be good enough.

He said he would do further survey at Rh Siling once the road to the longhouse is completed.

He urged the local community to take care of the environment to ensure the success of the event.

According to TR Linggi Lakom, the longhouse folks had accepted the proposal by SRDC.

“I think it would be good for the community here, normally the merriest time of the year is Gawai and with rafting activity, we can have more activities,” he enthused.

He said he would discuss more on the event with the council to make it a success.

On the community’s part, he said they would come up with other programmes as sideline activities of the rafting activity.

The 34-door Rh Linggi was burned down in 2008, rebuilt in 2011, taking about three years to complete.

Today, they are still using generator for electricity supply and Linggi hoped that the council could look into this matter as power supply would be vital if the rafting activity were to be held there.

Lau, on the other hand, said he observed that the longhouse was not connected to the electricity supply although it was available.

“I do not know why it happened, but SRDC will look into this matter,” he said.

He added that SRDC would provide materials for the longhouse folks to construct a concrete pathway from the river bank to the longhouse on gotong-royong basis.