Student dies in crash with stationary lorry

SARIKEI: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident along Jalan Counsel, Jakar – about 12km from here on Sunday.

In confirming the case, district police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhammad said the fatal accident occurred around 9.45pm, and police identified the motorcyclist as a student of a secondary school here.

Upon their arrival at the scene, paramedics pronounced the boy dead on site.

The body was later sent to Sarikei Hospital mortuary via ambulance.

It is said that the motorcyclist, surnamed Wong, who was riding alone from his house to Jakar Bazaar, crashed into the back of a lorry.

Based on police investigation, the lorry was parked on the roadside after it encountered a mechanical problem.

Police also found out that the driver had not put up the safety ‘triangle’ sign, nor had he switched the emergency lights on to alert other road users.

According to Mat Jusoh,

that straight stretch of road is

dark as there is no street lighting.

The 27-year old lorry driver had been detained to facilitate investigation.

The case had been classified as an offence under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, the district police chief said.