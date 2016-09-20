Swinburne, Unimas among those joining CAP programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Iverson Associates and Cloudera has jointly announced that Sunway University, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), have joined the Cloudera Academic Partnership (CAP) programme.

CAP is designed to help academic institutions empower their students with big data analytics skillsets by developing a holistic academic initiative that equips both teaching staff and students with complete industry-standard Hadoop curriculum.

With this announcement, the total number of CAP universities in Malaysia has reached seven. The other academic institutions that have earlier joined the programme include Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and Multimedia University (MMU).

As part of this collaboration, these seven universities will be a part of the first 10 universities in Malaysia to sign up for CAP and receive paid training for lecturers focusing on Apache Hadoop curriculums.

According to MDEC chief executive officer Dato’ Yasmin Mahmood, Big Data Analytics (BDA) is a game changer and key driver for Malaysia’s digital economy.

“Given the rising demand for big data, and the talent shortage across the world in this field, we need industry and university collaborations such as the CAP programme in providing solutions to address the talent gap.”

“Cloudera’s CAP programme brings great value to our progress as a BDA hub in the Asean region as it provides our academic institutions with the resources and support required to better equip our future workforce,” she said.

The Cloudera CAP programme is built around the Hadoop open-source programming framework. Hadoop allows for the storage and processing of massive data sets, so that organizations can do more and get more out of their data. It has been adopted by organizations worldwide, from the Fortune 500 to small-medium enterprises.

Besides academic partnerships, Cloudera recently introduced the Cloudera Big Analytics Skills Enablement (BASE) Initiative, an industry-led ecosystem designed to groom a future workforce of data professionals in Malaysia. Through BASE, Cloudera has brought together partner organizations across the private and public sectors to form an ecosystem that works collaboratively to cultivate more data professionals in the country.

“We are currently facing a data professional crunch in Malaysia. With big data increasingly taking centre stage in business and government, and pretty much touching every part of our lives, the demand for skilled data professionals will definitely grow.

“The CAP programme is a timely and tangible push in the right direction and I’m sure it will benefit Malaysia as a whole in the long run,” said Dr Yap Chee Sing, managing director of Iverson, Malaysia’s leading professional IT training provider that has also partnered up with Cloudera for BASE.

Cloudera plays the catalyst role, through the BASE initiative and CAP programme, in driving a collaborative ecosystem that is focused on cultivating more data analytics professionals.

Evidently, workers who are armed with data skills stand to gain access to more employment opportunities and contribute to the economy and industry as part of the workforce, while the private sector benefits from having a larger pool of skilled data workers.

“At Cloudera, we are privileged to be able to work with MDEC and key industry partners like Iverson to together play the role of catalysts and support academic institutions here to groom the next generation of data professionals.

“Data professionals are already playing an essential role in driving the future of Malaysia’s digital economy. The key is to create a collaborative and innovation-driven ecosystem where data talents can strive and bring value to businesses and the local economy,” said Daniel Ng, senior director of APAC for Cloudera.