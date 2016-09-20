Three kidnapped Indonesian fishermen return safely to Jakarta

KOTA KINABALU: Three Indonesian fishermen who were freed by the Abu Sayyaf group arrived safely in Jakarta yesterday.

The Indonesian consul-general in Kota Kinabalu Akhmad DH Irfan said there was no monetary ransom paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the three men.

“The three Indonesians, who are in good health, took an Indonesian military aircraft with our Defence Minister, Ryamizard Ryacudu.

“I could not say what time they had arrived in Jakarta and it is learnt that their flight was direct from the Philippines,” he told Bernama when met at his office here yesterday.

According to Akhmad, it is understood Ryamizard had met with the Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday (Sept 15) in Manila and held discussions with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) for the release of their three nationals.

He said the three Indonesians were freed by Abu Sayyaf group on Saturday in Zamboanga, the Philippines and handed over to Ryamizard the next day.

The victims, identified as Lorence Koten, 34, Teo Dorus Kopong, 42, and Emanuel, 46 were kidnapped on July 9 while fishing about 3.6 nautical miles off Kampung Sinakut, near Lahad Datu. — Bernama