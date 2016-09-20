Three killed in Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu accidents

KINABATANGAN: An express bus lost control and hit a van near KM111 Sandakan-Lahad Datu Road around 11pm on Sunday, killing a man and a woman.

Leen Che Maisal and Ismail, both aged 20, who were sitting at the back of the van, died on the spot.

According to Kinabatangan District police chief Supt A Sahak Rahmat, the incident happened when the driver of the express bus heading from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu lost control of the wheel and hit the van from the opposite direction.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to Kinabatangan Hospital.

Both the driver of the express bus, Haarudin Nurdin, 29, and van driver Resky Paisal, 20, had their blood samples taken for alcohol test.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In Lahad Datu, a motorcyclist was killed after his machine hit a lorry at the traffic light near Sekolah Menengah Cina at Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau yesterday.

The motorcyclist, identified as Tengku Norazhar Tengku Razali, 21, was heading to Lahad Datu town from Silam while the

lorry was heading to Silam when the incident occurred about 6.30am.

District police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad said initial investigation found that the victim suddenly rammed into the lorry’s tyre at the traffic light.

“The impact of the crash killed the motorcyclist on the spot and his machine was also severely damaged,” he said, adding that the body had been taken to the Lahad Datu Hospital for post-mortem.

Hamzah said that the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident are urged to come forward to assist in investigations.